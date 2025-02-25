In my last post, I built a simple time series model to explain US excess deaths during the 2020-2022 pandemic years. The final model presented in the post included 8 regressors (modeling 8 separate COVID waves) and 1 regressor for weekly vaccine doses administered. All the terms in the last model made sense, except for the negative beta weight assigned to the 4th COVID wave w4, which occurred between March and June of 2021. The period encompassing the COVID wave w4 has been shaded grey shown in the below graph of the z-scored variables in the model.

Time series plot of total excess deaths plus 2 sets of predictors: COVID waves and vaccine doses administered in 2020-2022. The grey region shows the weeks that encompass the 4th COVID which is represented by “w4” in the multiple linear regression model presented in my last post.

In trying to understand what in going on there, I honed in one the grey section of the graph above. In order to inspect this period, I created a new plot whose x-axis range was restricted to just the shaded region, and I then z-scored the variables to force them all onto the same scale for visualization purposes.

Zoomed in plot of the grey shaded region in the above graph, with variables converted to z-scores for visualization. Excess deaths rise with both vaccine doses and cases in the first half of the graph, but remain elevated in the second half as both cases and doses decrease, causing the negative beta weight for w4 in the multiple linear regression model from my last post.

What jumps out of this plot is that vaccine doses and COVID cases are almost perfectly correlated. It appears that this COVID wave w4 was caused by the vaccines, which hit their peak around April 16, 2021. This is consistent with all the recent literature showing that the vaccines increase infection risk, especially in the first two weeks following vaccination.

The graph also shows that excess deaths begin to rise with both vaccine doses and COVID cases from March through mid-April, but from late April onwards, excess deaths remain elevated while COVID cases (and vaccine doses) decrease. This effectively “decouples” COVID cases from excess deaths, resulting in the negative correlation and beta weight for w4 that was observed in our model. In other words, the usual positive, strong correlation between COVID cases and excess deaths was disrupted by the US vaccination drive hitting its peak during this period.

This rise in excess deaths from March through mid-April, and its persistent elevation through July 2021, appears to be the first clear sign of excess deaths attributed to the vaccines, which were previously masked (at least in these graphs) by the large COVID wave w3 that preceded the 2021 mass vaccination campaign. The persistent, elevated excess deaths is unlikely to be caused by delayed effects of COVID cases, due to the relatively consistent 8-day lag between COVID cases and deaths and the strong correlation between COVID cases and excess deaths in the 3 COVID waves (“w1”, “w2”, and “w3”) prior to the vaccination campaign (data not shown).

To test this idea a bit more, I did a quick calculation to see if the rise in excess deaths divided by the rise in vaccine doses during this period gives an estimate for VFR that is in line with previous estimates (see concluding paragraphs of my last post). For this, I first smoothed the data using a 5-pt moving average. I then took the difference between the maximum excess deaths and excess deaths at the first week (March 13, 2021), and divided that by the difference between the maximum vaccine weekly doses and weekly doses at March 13, 2021. The calculation yielded 0.069%, which is similar to the estimated VFR of ~0.03% when using the beta weight across the entire time series from the last post.

Does the effect “replicate”?

Next I wanted to see if a jump in excess deaths shortly following a peak in administered doses could also be observed for subsequent booster “waves”. The below plot zooms in on the period from September 25, 2021 through March 26, 2022. The first booster was approved for high risk individuals and ages 65 and older on September 21, 2021, and eligibility was expanded to ages 18 and older on November 19, 2021.

The left plot shows z-scored COVID cases, vaccine doses, and excess deaths. The shaded gray region shows September 25, 2021 through March 26, 2021, the period when the first booster was administered. The right plot shows the same variables but with a range restricted to this same period.

In the graph above, the downward spike in doses (red line) shortly after November 2021 reflects the (temporary) reduction doses over Thanksgiving weekend. There is a small bump in excess deaths (yellow line) that occurs right after the red line spikes back up following Thanksgiving weekend that is uncorrelated with COVID cases. This bump may reflect excess deaths caused by the first booster.

Next I plotted the “bivalent booster” wave from September 14, 2021 through December 31, 2022. The bivalent booster was approved for high risk individuals and ages 65 and older on September 1, 2022, and eligibility was expanded to ages 18 and older on September 21, 2022.

The left plot shows z-scored COVID cases, doses, and excess deaths. The gray shaded region shows September 1, 2022 through December 31, 2022, the period when the bivalent doses were administered. The right plot shows the same variables but with a range restricted to the same period.

In the above graph, the steep rise in excess deaths (yellow line) beginning in November 2021 occurs well before the next COVID wave (blue line) the begins in December, suggesting these were caused by the bivalent doses.

Conclusion

The negative w4 beta weight appears to make more sense now. Closer examination and plotting of the vaccine and booster “waves” reveals visual evidence that excess deaths rise shortly following an increase in doses. I have more confidence in the model presented in my last post. In the next post of this series, I will update the statistics reported in Part 1 in order to account for the fact that the time series data does not meet the assumptions of ordinary least squares regression.

